Bamrick, Anthony

Anthony Lee Bamrick April 8, 2020 Anthony Lee Bamrick, 38, of Scottsbluff, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at home from multiple health issues. At his request, cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made by viewing Tony's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome. com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. Tony was born June 26, 1981 in Scottsbluff to Robert and Sylvia (Peters) Bamrick. He attended Scottsbluff public schools and graduated in 2000 from Scottsbluff High School. As a child, he enjoyed participating in Special Olympics, Camp Scott, Boy Scouts and Awana. He was a die-hard Broncos fan. Later he enjoyed working as a cashier at Wal-Mart, customer service at Sykes Call Center, Vertex now called Faneuil, and Home Depot. The last few years, he only left home to go to doctor visits. Tony is survived by his mother Sylvia; brother Russ (Kelly) Bamrick; uncle Tom (Cherie) Bamrick of Green Bay, WI; aunts Sandy (Morrie) Block of Eaton, CO, Kathy Nemitz and son Kyle of Scottsbluff, NE, and Donna Rusk of Cody, WY; and multiple nieces nephews and cousins he truly cared for.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
First coronavirus case announced in Box Butte County; new cases in Scotts Bluff County, Cheyenne County
-
Another coronavirus case confirmed in Scotts Bluff County
-
Four teens injured in collision Saturday night
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Firefighters battle blaze
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.