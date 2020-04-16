Bamrick, Anthony

Anthony Lee Bamrick April 8, 2020 Anthony Lee Bamrick, 38, of Scottsbluff, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at home from multiple health issues. At his request, cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made by viewing Tony's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome. com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. Tony was born June 26, 1981 in Scottsbluff to Robert and Sylvia (Peters) Bamrick. He attended Scottsbluff public schools and graduated in 2000 from Scottsbluff High School. As a child, he enjoyed participating in Special Olympics, Camp Scott, Boy Scouts and Awana. He was a die-hard Broncos fan. Later he enjoyed working as a cashier at Wal-Mart, customer service at Sykes Call Center, Vertex now called Faneuil, and Home Depot. The last few years, he only left home to go to doctor visits. Tony is survived by his mother Sylvia; brother Russ (Kelly) Bamrick; uncle Tom (Cherie) Bamrick of Green Bay, WI; aunts Sandy (Morrie) Block of Eaton, CO, Kathy Nemitz and son Kyle of Scottsbluff, NE, and Donna Rusk of Cody, WY; and multiple nieces nephews and cousins he truly cared for.

