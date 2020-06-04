Alvin Barta May 31, 2020 Alvin Barta passed away peacefully May 31, 2020 in Lincoln Nebraska. He was 97. The graveside service will be at 1:00 pm (mountain time) on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Hemingford Cemetery in Hemingford, NE. The public is invited but encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing. www.bmlfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Alvin Barta as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

