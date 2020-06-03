Alvin Barta May 31, 2020 Alvin Barta passed away peacefully May 31, 2020 in Lincoln Nebraska. He was 97. He was born in Hemingford Nebraska December 30, 1922 to Joe and Katherine Barta. Alvin attended grade school at rural District 56, and graduated from Hemingford High School in 1940. Alvin was drafted into the army in 1944. He was assigned to the 3067 Ordnance Service Company at Adak island in the Aleutian Islands and was honorably discharged October 28, 1946. He married Geraldine Freimuth on October 24 1951. Except for the last two years in Lincoln and his military time, Alvin lived on his farm all his life, farming and ranching and expanding his operation over the years. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Geraldine, brother-in-law Martin Freimuth (wife Leona) children Darlene Smith and Cathy Jacobs (husband Jim) of Lincoln, Rich Barta (wife Colleen) of Raymond, 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law Jere Smith, his brother Wilmer and parents Joe and Katherine Barta. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, the funeral Mass will be private. The funeral Mass will be live streamed for those who would like to watch. On Thursday, June 4, at 10:00 am please go to http://www.namartyrs.org/funeral/. It will also be available later to view on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBBezMkVRqy87ZuaTGiA8JA. The graveside service will be at 1:00 pm (mountain time) on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Hemmingford Cemetery in Hemmingford, NE. The public is invited but encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hemingford Rural Fire Department or the donor's choice. www.bmlfh.com
