Barton, Jack

Jack E. Barton May 1, 2020 Jack E. Barton, age 96, died on May 1, 2020, in Smithville, TN. He is survived by his son Jack E. Barton II and wife Christie, of Cookeville, TN ; his son Clay T. Barton of Loup City, NE (formerly of Gering, NE); and his grandchildren Jack E. Barton III of Smithville, TN, Edwin A. Barton of Denver, CO, and Tiera Barton of Cookeville, TN; and his great grandchildren Tess Barton, Ben Barton and Camille Barton all of Smithville, TN. He is preceded in death by his parents Harry C. and Carmie Barton; his wife Olive Toline Barton; and his brother Harry C. "Bud" Barton Jack was born on May 8, 1923 in Gering, NE, to parents Harry C. Barton and Carmie Lamm Barton. In 1941, he graduated from Gering High School in Gering, NE where he lived, farmed and worked for the Lockwood Corporation. In 1977, he and his wife moved to Cookeville, TN. He worked for Tennessee Tech University for nearly 27 years at the physical plant in charge of the central supplies, retiring at 84. At 87, he bought a farm in Smithville, TN and moved there. Jack was a person who never shied away from hard work. He loved farming, cattle and most things related to a simple honest life. His personality led him to have friends from all walks of life and his characteristic of always tinkering with something to make it work was a trait he never lost. Being as old as he was, he always laughed that he had outlived most of his contemporaries. He is still fondly remembered by many co-workers at TTU as well as younger friends he made throughout his long life. He will be greatly missed by his loving family. His wishes were to not have a service or memorial but to have his ashes buried in Gering, NE next to his wife and near his parents. A graveside service will be performed at that time.

