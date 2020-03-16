Batt, Robert

Robert L. Batt March 12, 2020 Robert L. "Bob" Batt, age 86, of Lincoln, NE and formerly of Sidney, NE passed away at his home, March 12, 2020. A Rosary service will be held at 9:30 A.M. Tuesday, March 17th followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M., both services will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sidney with Father Mike McDermott officiating. Burial will follow Mass in the Greenwood Cemetery. There will be a wake service Monday evening, March 16th at 6:00 P.M. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Monday from 1-4:00 P.M. Flowers may be sent to the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel or contributions may be given in Bob's name to The American Heart Association. You may view Bob's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Bob's care and funeral arrangements. Robert Lavern Batt was born to Herman and Freda Anna (Libsack) Batt on April 1, 1933 in Lyman, NE. He and his five siblings were raised by their parents in Western Nebraska. He was a skilled and avid craftsman, foreman, and carpenter and worked alongside his family in various other entrepreneurial business ventures throughout his life. Robert was united in marriage to Lee Keenan on February 27, 1954 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sidney, NE and shared 66 years of marriage and four children together. They made their home in the Sidney and Ogallala, NE area until they made their retirement in Lincoln, NE. Robert loved hunting, fishing, camping, karaoke, woodwork, restoration projects, garage sales, and western, Turner Classic, and Charlie Chaplin movies and the T.V. game show Wheel of Fortune. Preceded in death were his parents, Herman and Freda Batt; grandparents, George and Elizabeth (Foss) Batt, Henry and Anna (Heimbeickner) Libsack; two siblings, Loretta Batt, Jack Batt; daughter-in-law Rochelle Batt; grandchildren, Sean and Ali Handley. Survivors include his wife, Lee of Lincoln, NE; daughters, Kira Handley and Debbie Ringleman of Lincoln; sons, Greg Batt of North Platte and Chris Batt Ogallala, NE; grandchildren, Kristin, Zach, Bobbie, Brittany, and Becca; great grandchildren, Caden, Caleb, Jaiyana, Connor, Amiyah, Mila, Jackson, Brennan, Emma, and Trenton; siblings, Rocky Batt, Leroy Batt and Jean Batt.
Service information
10:30AM
1039 14th Avenue
SIDNEY, NE 69162
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.