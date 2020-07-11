Bazemore, Thomas

Thomas Dale Bazemore June 30, 2020 Thomas "Tom" Dale Bazemore was born October 22, 1955 in Newport News, VA, and went to be with his LORD, June 30, 2020, Denver CO., after a short illness. Cremation was chosen and a Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on July 14, 2020, at Monument Bible Church (4124 Ave. I, Scottsbluff, NE) with Pastor Jake Roberts officiating. All who wish to attend are invited to remember Tom and are welcome to stay for a luncheon after the service. During these times, we are obligated to adhere to the social distancing guidelines set forth by the State of Nebraska for Funeral gatherings and receptions. Bridgman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences can be left for the family at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. In Lieu of flowers, please make Donations to: CAMP SCOTT, P.O. BOX 143, Scottsbluff, NE. He was the 4th son and child born to Roy & Ruth Bazemore. He lived in VA until 1979, when the love of the mountains led him Colorado. He also met the Love of his Life, Melanie Gunnells there and they were married in 1980, and they celebrated 40 years together. They were blessed to become Parents of 2 Special Needs sons, Matthew & Preston. They lived in CO until 2007, when a job transfer brought them to Scottsbluff, NE. He retired in 2010, due to medical disability and lived there until his death. His love for GOD was shown in many ways. He was active in his church, Monument Bible, serving refreshments for Coffee Hour on Sundays, teaching AWANA, driving the church bus to pick people up for church services, and taught Bible School. He was also active with Special Olympics, a passion & Love he had for the athletes, as his boys were participants. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother, Robert. He is survived by his wife, Melanie; sons, Matthew of Omaha, NE and Preston of Scottsbluff, NE; 3 brothers, David, Mike & Tim; 1 sister, Ruth Bean and their families in Newport News-Hampton VA.; Mother-in Law, Merna Gunnells of Greeley, CO; Brother-in-Law, Gregory Gunnells and family, of LaSalle, CO., and many friends. He loved his family to the fullest, telling them each day how much he loved them, and showed it in many ways. He will be missed by many.
