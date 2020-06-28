Bernhardt, Robert

Robert Leroy Bernhardt June 24, 2020 Robert "Bob" Leroy Bernhardt , 86, of Scottsbluff, passed away on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 at the Western Nebraska Veteran's Home, comforted by family. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 30 from 4-7 P.M. at Bridgman Funeral Home. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on July 1, 2020, at Bridgman Funeral Home, with pastor Richard Reisig officiating. Interment will take place at Fairview Cemetery the following Monday, July 6th, at 10:00 A.M. with full military honors. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Robert was born December 20th, 1933 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Fred and Amelia Bernhardt. He married Marlene Weiss on July 30th, 1955 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. To this union, six children were born: James, Susan, Barbara Jo, Robin, Justin and Jason. Robert served two years overseas in the United States Army. After coming home from the service, he operated a concrete ditch company until he began working for Western Sugar in 1971, retiring in 1994. His interests included stock car racing, wrestling, gambling, fishing, and camping. He was proceeded in death by his loving wife, Marlene Bernhardt; his precious daughter, Susan Kay Bernhardt; other family members, including his parents and other siblings. Robert is survived by his brother Donald Bernhardt; sister Patricia Keahey; sons James Bernhardt, Justin (Deb) Bernhardt, and Jason (Lisa VanWinkle) Bernhardt; daughters Barbara Jo Schillereff and Robin (Eric) Hennings; grandchildren, Marc Hennings, Kimberly Hartman, Amber Krebs, Whisper Lopez, and Grayson Bernhardt; and his great grand-children, Carson Stroud, Monty (Paxton) Krebs, Hezekiah Hartman and Tyler Lopez.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
2104 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
11:00AM
2104 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
