Bernita Arlene Youngs December 24, 1926 – July 31, 2019
Bernita Arlene Youngs, 92, was born in Torrington, Wyoming to Isaac Kenneth Youngs and Violet (Doble) Youngs. She grew up on the family homestead west of Veteran, Wyoming the oldest of four children. Bernita graduated from Veteran High school in 1944. Bernita attended the University of Wyoming with an Honor Scholarship graduating in 1948 with a degree in Foods and Nutrition. She remained lifelong friends with many of her college friends and was a proud Alumni of UW. Bernita completed a one year Dietetic Internship at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan to became a Registered Dietician. Bernita worked at Henry Ford Hospital and the Grace Hospital in Detroit. She moved to Chicago where she was the Clinic Dietician for University of Illinois Research & Educational Hospital. She worked for the City of Chicago Board of Health where she set up citywide nutrition programs for prenatal clinics. In Chicago she volunteered at the Home for Unwed Mothers and Foundlings where she planned menus and spent time with the girls there. Some of her fondest memories were from her volunteer work there. She became Public Health Nutritionist in Denver, Colorado in 1965 retiring 1988. She set up nutrition special clinics for obstetric patients. Bernita was a member of the American Dietetic Association and Registered Dietician for over 60 years attending many Dietetic conventions throughout the country. She dedicated her life to her career and helping others improve their lives through better health and nutrition. She very much enjoyed going out to eat, trying new restaurants and Chocolate. Bernita lived at Windsor Gardens Retirement Community in Denver where she enjoyed friends & activities. Bernita traveled the U.S. and abroad, especially enjoying Russia, Thailand, New Zealand and Australia. She knitted hundreds of newborn caps, baby blankets and refrigerator towels for Denver Children’s Hospital Guild. She volunteered and as a member of the Washington Street Community Center. Bernita moved May 2015 to Heritage Estates in Gering, NE where she enjoyed friends, staff and activities. Bernita was preceded in death by her parents, sister Linda Youngs and brother Kenneth Youngs. She is survived by her Brother Lowell (Maureen) Youngs of Whitewater, WI, and Sister-in-law Myra Youngs of Torrington, WY. Nephew Darren (Tomi, Isaac) Youngs of Veteran, WY. Nieces Charlotte (Mike, Jake, Blake) Steben, Andrea (Tim, Isaac & Molly Eisenbarth, Chelsea & Morgan DeWitt) all of Huntley, WY. Nephew Kevin Youngs, Niece Deirdre Youngs of Madison, WI. Niece Eileen (Jim, Christopher, Kaleigh) of Portage, WI. Niece Kirsten (Alora) Whidden of Whitewater, WI. Niece Heather (Andy, Devin, Ethan) Flood of Evansville, WI. According to her wishes she cremated and no services will be held.