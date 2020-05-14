Berry, Metta

Metta Grace Berry May 3, 2020 Metta Grace Ferguson (Jeff) Berry, 88, of Silver Spring Md., passed away on Sunday, May 3rd of the corona virus, covid-19. The Celebration of Life was held in Gaithersburg, Md. On May 6th 2020. Grace, affectionately known as Gramma Jeff, was born in Henry, Nebraska, on October 2, 1931. She graduated from Morrill High School in June 1949. Grace was married to Raymond Earl Berry on November 11th, 1950. Throughout her life, Grace worked as a floral designer, in Administration for the Social Security Office and as an office manager for Hills Gymnastics. She enjoyed volunteering with Girl Scouts and Sea Explorers, loved playing with her grand children and great-grand kids, as well as gardening and crafting. Grace is survived by her daughter Katherine Williams (Chuck), Cynthia Berry (Elaine), and Kelli Hill (Rick). She was predeceased by her parents Esther and Harold Ferguson, her brother Earl Ferguson and her son Daniel Ray Berry. Grace had eight grand-children, (Kimberly, Christopher, Rick, Jenny, Ryan, Jason, Emma, Autumn), as well as 15 great-grand-children. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. The family of Grace Ferguson Berry wishes to thank her many friends for their kindness.

To plant a tree in memory of Metta Berry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

