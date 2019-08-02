Beth Fletcher of Alliance passed away July 31, 2019 at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance, NE at the age of 91.
She was born December 4, 1927 in Sturgis, South Dakota to Emmett and Ida (Simmons) Isaacs. She was the oldest of 5 children and graduated from Sturgis High School. Beth worked at many jobs growing up and after high school she worked for a time in Washington D.C.
Beth met Cliff Fletcher at a dance in central South Dakota and was married on May 31st 1949 in Reliance, South Dakota. Cliff worked for her dad building dams and roads in central South Dakota near Chamberlain and Reliance. They then moved to Hot Springs, SD where Cliff worked in an open pit uranium mine north of Edgemont and she worked part time at the veterans home. They then moved to a ranch 16 miles east of Hermosa and she worked part time at Mount Rushmore as a secretary.
In 1962 they moved to Alliance, NE and bought the Culligan business from Vern Henley. She was very active in the community and was a transcriptionist for several doctors at the old St. Joseph Hospital. She loved to play golf, bridge, garden and gamble. She and Cliff were great dancers and they could be found at any function that had music. She marketed and patented a cookie that was lactose free, no cholesterol, low sodium and made with honey instead of sugar. It was tough trying to get into a market controlled by companies like Nabisco. She raised 4 children Jim, Pam, John, and Tom. They all went to St. Agnes Academy. Beth and Cliff loved to travel and went to numerous ship reunions of Cliffs. He served on the USS New Mexico, a battleship in WWII. She loved to visit friends and relatives and have them visit her. In later year she took a trip to England with her granddaughter Rachel to see another grand-daughter Kelly. She spent the last 6 years at Highland Park Care Center. She was active right to the end, playing bingo, doing crossword puzzles and watching golf on TV.
She is survived by her sister, Marlys of Wichita Kansas, her son, Jim of rural Chadron, Nebraska and his 2 daughters, Briahna and her 2 children (Dylan and Maddux) and Mikayla, her daughter, Pam of Aurora CO and her 2 daughters, Chanon and her three children (Morgan, Devan, Tegan) and Ashlie, her son John and wife Nancy of Alliance and his 2 daughters (Rachel and Josie) her son, Tom and Tammy of Alliance and their 3 children Kelly (Mark) and their 2 girls (Bella and Carly), Josh (Lori) and son (Peyton), and Kody. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cliff, her parents, her sisters, Maxine and Cindy and her brother, Richard.
Memorials can be sent to Pillars in the Park or with donations to family for a tree at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery that will have a gold plaque that says “In memory of Beth and Cliff Fletcher.”
Wake services will be Monday, August 5 at 7:00 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday August 6 at 10:00 a.m. both at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Alliance with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Interment will be in the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
