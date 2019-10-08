Betty J. Reiber, 90, of Scottsbluff, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home in Scottsbluff. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made by viewing Betty’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.
Betty was born March 24, 1929, to Fred and Anna Richard in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She met her husband, Alfred Reiber and on December 5, 1948, and they were united in marriage. They were blessed with two daughters, Kathy (Jim) Gilman of Scottsbluff and Kim (Joe) Ross of Broomfield, Colorado.
She enjoyed working at Montgomery Wards and Panhandle Coop in her earlier years. Alfred opened up his own real estate business, Reiber Realty, and the two of them ran the business for over 40 years. She took care of all the personal items and kept the books.
The two of them belonged to the VFW and enjoyed assisting with bingo every Friday night for many years. Betty helped all of the women in the kitchen to keep everyone full of good food.
Betty is survived by her husband, Alfred for over 70 years; her two daughters, Kathy and Kim; her grandchildren, Trever Gilman, Lacey Gilman, and Nic Fitzgibbons; three great-grandchildren, Austin, Parker, and Colten.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandchild, Tylar Gilman, son of Kathy and Jim Gilman.
Betty was a wonderful mom, grandma, and great-grandma, and will be missed by all.
