Betty J. Walker, 86, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Highland Park Care Center.
She was born September 21, 1933 at Crawford, NE to William and Blanche (Hudson) McKinney. On May 14, 1952 she was united in marriage to Robert L. Walker.
After their marriage they lived on a farm south of Crawford before moving to Alliance in 1974. During her time here Betty worked at Pizza Hut, Woolrich, Drake Hotel and Kmart prior to retirement. She had many interests but especially enjoyed her flower garden, crocheting and reading.
She is survived by her husband, Robert, her children, Joleen Noxon (Fred Vanis) of Dwight, NE, Connie (Doug) Doeschot of Panama, NE, Bobby (Athena) Walker of Alliance and Brian (Marlene) Walker of Crawford, NE, her 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Eloise Adamson of Alliance and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Debra Campbell, her sister, Margie Cassiday and her brothers, Kenneth McKinney, Billy McKinney and Donald McKinney.
Funeral services will be Friday, September 27 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel with Jeanie Sedivy officiating. Burial will be in the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance. Visitation will be Thursday, 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the Veterans State Cemetery at Alliance Foundation, P.O. Box 902, Alliance, NE 69301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.