Phyllis O. Biberos February 28, 2020 Phyllis O. Biberos, 97, of Bridgeport, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, in Bridgeport. Cremation has taken place. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020, at All Soul's Catholic Church in Bridgeport with Father C. P. Varghese as celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery in Bridgeport. A Rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the church. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Phyllis's honor be made in care of the Altar Society. Online condolences may be made by viewing Phyllis's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport is entrusted with arrangements. Phyllis (Ochoa) Biberos was born August 23, 1922, in Salina Kansas, to Margarito and Petra Ochoa. Phyllis was the oldest of 12 children. Her family lived in the Huntley, Wyoming area during her youth. In 1940, her father bought 160 acres of farmland near Broadwater, where her parents lived until their death. Phyllis attended school in Broadwater and graduated high school in 1942. She taught country school for 2 years, then met and married Joe Biberos on February 10, 1946. They made their home in Bridgeport. Phyllis worked at the Sioux Army Ordinance Depot at Sidney for 2 years, then worked as a telephone operator in Bridgeport for 16 years. Phyllis was well known for her sewing and quilting expertise and decided to open her own shop in 1972. She owned and operated the successful "Fabric Center" in Bridgeport for 34 years. She and her husband also owned and operated "Joe's Upholstery" shop which they ran from their home. Phyllis retired and sold her business to care for her husband when his health declined. She was very active in her church and the Ladies Altar Society. She was also a member of the Red Hat Ladies Club. Phyllis loved to garden and could often be found there in the evenings. She canned vegetables and fruits for the winter. Phyllis also loved to cook and was known for her Mexican food and large holiday meals. Joe and Phyllis were foster parents to many children and always had an active life. She loved to be surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her children, Josephine and Martin Garneaux of Rosebud, South Dakota, Raymond and Louise Biberos of Scottsbluff, Jim and Lisa Biberos of Atlanta, Georgia, Sandy Matthews of Omaha, and Tim Biberos of Bridgeport; 4 sisters, Patsy, Pauline, Julia and Inez; 2 brothers, Jessie and Joe; 5 grandchildren, Joseph and Jason Stichka, Joseph and Andrew Biberos and Jennifer Wondercheck; 13 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe; her parents; and brothers, Amador, Emiliano, Victor, Robert and Steve Ochoa.
