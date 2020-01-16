Funeral services for Billy Eugene Melton, age 83, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, who died January 14, 2020 at home, will be held Saturday, January 18, at 1:00pm at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with Randy Svalina officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Billy was born February 22, 1936 in Castile, New York to Gilbert VanNorman and Hazel Sargent. He married Lois Leeson on August 1, 1992 in Cheyenne, Wyoming where they made their home. They later moved to Scottsbluff. He was a member of The Moose Lodge.
Survivors include spouse, Lois Melton; son, Jeff; Daughter, Stacy (Randy); two step-sons, William and Eddy; 8 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by both parents; daughter, Kim; and 1 grandson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.