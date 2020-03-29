Bilstein, Jerry

Jerry D Bilstein March 24, 2020 Jerry D Bilstein, 88, of Mitchell passed away March 24, 2020 at his home. A memorial service will be held in Alliance at a later date and inurnment will follow at the Alliance Cemetery. Jerry was born August 24, 1931 in Alliance to Richard and Bessie (Dasher) Bilstein, the youngest of nine children. He attended school in Alliance graduating in 1950. He worked for the C,B, & Q Railroad in Lincoln, NE as a boilermaker assistant until 1951. He served three years in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. He returned to Alliance in 1953, and went to work as a civil engineer for the Burlington Northern Railroad where he remained until he retired in 1986. He became a dad to Janelle and Michelle when he married their mother, Sharon Helm in Scottsbluff, NE in 1968. The family was completed with the birth of Jeanette in 1969. Although they divorced in 1989, they remained close friends. Many young people came to know him as "dad" over the years as he was always providing rides, hugs or a place to sleep for his daughters' friends. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He took great joy in taking trips to the zoo, walking in nature and going to the train yards with all of them as youngsters. As they grew, he enjoyed attending their many school and sporting events. He will be missed by former wife, Sharon of Gering; daughters, Janelle (Mark) Schultz and Michelle (John) Powell all of Scottsbluff, and Jeanette (Kyle Nichols) of Mitchell; grandchildren, Brittany (Spencer) Meyer, Kortany (Alex) McCauley, Justin Powell, Jeremy (Ali) Powell, Cierra (Shawn) Nagel, and Austyn (Marcus) Marshall; great-grandchildren, Legend and Epic Marshall, Andilyn McCauley, Trumynn Nagel, and Baby Meyer due in April. He is also survived by special friend Kenny Stiver, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents, Richard and Bessie Bilstein; brothers, Richard (Opal), Ellsworth (Charlene), Robert (Ruth), and Charles (Mary); sisters, Mildred (Fay), Bessie, Bernice (Berle), and Devona; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Scottsbluff Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or Festival of Hope. Online condolences may be made by viewing Jerry's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Torrington woman, worker at children’s home, identified as first coronavirus case in Goshen County
-
13 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska bring state's total to 81
-
Health officials: No positive coronavirus cases, social distancing continues to be important
-
Scottsbluff men killed in Deuel County crash
-
More than 50 people tested for coronavirus in Panhandle since beginning of March
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.