Blanco, Ramona

Ramona N. Blanco May 28, 2020 Ramona N. Blanco, 92, of Scottsbluff, went to be with Her Lord and Savior, and to reunite with her Family on May 28, 2020. Visitation will be from 3:00-6:00 P.M. Monday, June 1 at Bridgman Funeral Home, private family rosary will also be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 A.M. On Tuesday, June 2 at Our Lady of Guadelupe Church in Scottsbluff. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. A gathering to celebrate her life and to share comida will take place later due to current restrictions. Memorials in Ramona's name are suggested to C.A.S.A. Ramona Blanco was born to Juan and Petra (Gondara) Olmos on Sept. 10, 1929 in Scottsbluff. She was the youngest of four children and grew up in Scottsbluff. Ramona was a Community Leader and volunteered her time with various Organizations, including a Member of the Scottsbluff City Planning Commission, Mexican American Commission, Our Lady of Guadalupe Funeral Committee, Annual Fundraiser Dinner Committee, Fiesta Del Valle Committee, Camp Fire Girls Board, United Way Board, State Migrant Health Board, Volunteer for the Immunization, C.A.S.A organizations. Ramona was Lady of the Year and Admiral of the Great Navy of Nebraska, Pro-Mexi Award of the Mexican American Committee, Honored as Outstanding Crossing Guard for the City and was the First Female Mexican American Jail Commander of the Scottsbluff County Sheriff's Office and the State of Nebraska. She was considered as an Influential Person in her work with Children/Young Adults as a Crossing Guard, Truant Officer and Jail Commander. Family Values were important to Ramona, as she stressed Education, hard work and respect for Family, friends and Elders. Her Grandchildren brought her much happiness in her life, as were Family Celebrations. Ramona was preceded in death by her Husband Salome Blanco Sr.; her Parents; Sisters Angy, Emma, Jennie; Brother John; and Son Robert. Ramona is survived by her children, Salome Blanco Jr. (Teresa), Rose Marie Ramos (Ronald) and Olivia Blanco; Eleven Grandchildren; Thirteen Great-Grandchildren; and Six Great-Great Grand-children.
