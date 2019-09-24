With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of our father, Bobby Hale, 90, of Mitchell, NE on Saturday, September 21, 2019. His funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell with Reverend Deacon Angela Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Mitchell Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, September 24 at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Skipper’s Cupboard or to the Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jones-mortuary.com.
Bobby was born on January 29, 1929, to George and Mollie (Fisher) Hale at their home in Mitchell.
He graduated from Mitchell High School in 1947, and married Florence Houser on June 19, 1950. The couple had five children: Vicki, Rick, Lori, Becky and Tamie.
Through the years, he worked for Whitmore’s Dairy, Fairmont Dairy, Cawley’s and Mitchell Public Schools. He loved fishing, hunting, Husker football, the Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies baseball teams.
He is survived by his wife, Florence; children, Vicki (JL) Ewing, Rick Hale, Lori (George) McDaniel, Becky Hale and Tamie Carlson; seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren and sister, Bonnie Query of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by parents, Mollie and George Hale; brother, Donald; sisters, Barbara Jean(Ralph) Gibson, Betty Hale and Bernice Hale; in-laws, Nina and Bill Houser; sister and brother in-law, Alice (Bud) Ouderkirk, and Annetta (Bob) Murrell; sister-in-law, Mavis Houser; brothers-in-law, Wilbert Weitzel and Bill Query and son-in-law Mike Carlson.
