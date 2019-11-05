Bonita “Mitch” Robinson of Manning, Iowa, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Manning Hospital. Funeral services were held Monday, November 4, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Manning. Burial will take place at a later date at the Manning Cemetery. Left to carry on the party for Mitch are daughter Tiffany Carson and her husband Jeff of Grundy Center, grand dogs Toby and Lucy, sister Vonnie Schmunk of Scottsbluff, NE, sister Sharon Hoffman of Lincoln, NE, brother-in-law Eph Ehly of Shawnee, KS and sister-in-law Judy Blevins of Kearney, NE. Mitch leaves many nieces and nephews and countless friends whose lives will forever be impacted by her loss.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.