Bonnie (Schmidt) Ewing, 76, Billings, MT. Passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at Dahl Funeral Home, in Billings, Mt.
Bonnie was born January 26, 1943, in Scottsbluff to John and Caroline (Speacht) Schmidt. She attended school in Gering. Bonnie married Doug Ewing on September 17, 1961, in Scottsbluff. They made their home in Billings, MT. She was a member of the Salem Congregational Church. She loved the farm life and the beauty of the valley she was raised in. Bonnie worked for Arrowhead during School for 2 years, Ranchway Western Wear for 8 years, Veterans Home 8 years and hospitality 16 years. She enjoyed playing gospel music on the organ. She also liked Cross Stitch, knitting and needle point. Bonnie loved her beautiful, healthy, happy, family and her husband who always loved and cared for her.
Survivors include her husband, Doug; Sons Todd (Denise) Ewing of Mitchell, Cory (Bridgette) Ewing of Billings; Sister, Carol (Jack) Knaub of Omaha; grandchildren, Brianna Ewing; Brother-in-law, Don (Pauline) Ewing; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Caroline Schmidt; In-laws, Calvin and Vivine Ewing; Special nephew, Joel Knaub.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to donor’s choice. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.