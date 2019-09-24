Bonnie Sue Weitzel, 61, a lifelong resident of Scottsbluff, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at First Christian Church in Scottsbluff with Reverend Nona Hodder officiating. Online condolences may be left by viewing her obituary at www.dugankramer.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church or an organization of your choice in her name. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Bonnie was born October 21, 1957, to Harland and Betty (Royle) Beals. She was born into a close-knit family. Her everyday life was woven together with the lives of her family members and extended family members, which gave strength to them all. Bonnie grew up in Scottsbluff, and graduated from Scottsbluff Senior High in 1976 and Western Nebraska Community College in 1978. Bonnie worked at the Scottsbluff Inn for several years. Eventually, Bonnie began her career working for the State of Nebraska Judicial System, working as a court clerk.
In 2003, Bonnie married LeRoy Weitzel. They were together for 28 years before LeRoy’s death in 2017 after a long illness, during which Bonnie cared for him lovingly. She continued to grieve his death until her own.
Bonnie was generous with everything she had, and was greatly loved by her family and friends. Her life included periods of great struggle, but she was quick to help others, no matter what difficulty she was facing. She accepted people as they were, and gave them the ability to do the same. She understood the “glue” that holds people together, and insisted on traditions – Fourth of July family breakfast in the park, Christmas cookie production, working the Star Herald crossword puzzle jointly with family members every day, camping trips, crafts after Thanksgiving dinner – all of which made wonderful memories for everyone involved.
Bonnie was an active member of First Christian Church, where she organized and participated in many events, including playing with the hand-bell choir and serving as an elder of the church. Her service in the Lord was cheerful, hands-on, and frequent. She was also a great reader and loved creating handcrafted art.
Survivors include: mother, Betty Beals; brothers Dennis (Diane) Beals, Gary (Sandy) Beals, and Rob Beals; sister-in-law, Lori Beals; nephews, Jason (Marcie) Beals, Josh (Cricket) Beals, Michael Beals, Daniel Beals, and Jacob Beals; stepsons Jay (Pat) Weitzel of Scottsbluff, NE and Corey (Kelly) Weitzel of Bellevue, NE; stepdaughter Jennifer Weitzel of Dayton, OH; sister-in-law Darlene (Randy) Wickard of Scottsbluff, NE; Grandchildren Morgan and Kyle Wietzel, and Aaron Weitzel; Great nieces and nephew, Lauren Trenkle, Creighton Beals, Jane Beals, and Coraline Beals.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, husband LeRoy Weitzel, and brother Douglas Beals.
