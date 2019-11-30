Bonnie Yvonne Pierce, 85, of Scottsbluff, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, surrounded by family.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-6:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 1 at the Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Bridgman Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Reisig officiating. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery in Gering. A reception will be held following interment at the Kiwanis lodge of the Trails West YMCA Camp. Memorials may be made to the DaVita Dialysis unit at Regional West Medical Center. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.
Bonnie was born June 23, 1934 in Scottsbluff, NE to Tenley and Esther Bullock. She graduated from Minatare High School. Bonnie was united in marriage to Lloyd Pierce on April 8, 1956, and was his loving companion for 65 years. Together they raised eight children: Jamie, Tim, Monty, Martin, Terry, Jewel, Jo, and Tammy. She worked at Dairy Queen for many years, and later at Village Garden Center in Scottsbluff. Bonnie was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She had a wonderful sense of humor and took pride in picking out just the right gifts for those she loved. She combined the love for her grandchildren with her love of crocheting, and for each of them created afghans that became treasured keepsakes. She also made the best fried chicken around!
Bonnie is survived by her husband Lloyd, daughters Jamie (Neil) of Columbus, NE, Jewel (Lawrence) of Albuquerque, NM, Jo (Larry) of Yoder, WY, Tammy of Scottsbluff, NE, and sons Tim of Omaha, NE, and Monty of Akron, Ohio, sister, Tammy Price, and twenty grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her sons, Martin and Terry, sisters, Shirley Kephart, Rennie Esquer, and Laura Smith; parents Tenley and Esther, and step-father, Alfred Ogg.
