Gordon Glen Booth February 26, 2020 Memorial services for Gordon Glen Booth, 81, will be held at 2:00 pm, March 3, 2020 at the First Wyoming United Presbyterian Church with Reverend Curtis Hill officiating. Gordon died February 26, 2020 at the ranch. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Veteran Fire Department or Wyoming Angus Association. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com. Gordon was born November 5, 1938 in Torrington Wyoming to Henry and Helen Booth. He was the oldest of three children. He grew up in Veteran and graduated from Veteran High School Eagles in 1956. He attended college at the University of Wyoming with majors in agriculture and animal science as well as running track. While at the University of Wyoming Gordon belonged to the TKE fraternity. It was also at UW, he met the love of his life, Mary Ann Zwemer and on June 23, 1958 they married in the Deaver Methodist Church. They went back to UW that fall before moving to his family's farm in Veteran, Wyoming where they lived for 58 years. Dad was not only a dedicated caregiver to Mother but also his Dad. They were blessed with one daughter, Kerri Ann Henan of Billings, Montana and there sons Shawn(Diane) of Veteran, Jodie(Chaynee Cass) of Torrington and Kacey(Jenny Conrad) of Veteran. They have eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Gordon served as past president of the Wyoming Angus Association, original founding charter member of the Wyoming Beef Cattle Improvement Association, and past President of the Goshen County Farm Bureau He was a 4-H leader, Boy Scout leader as well as receiving the honor as an Eagle Scout. He raised and belonged to American Angus Association, American International Charolais Association, American Quarter horse and Paint horse Association. He also raised and belonged to Columbia and Rambouillet Sheep Breeders Association. Dad began to artificially inseminate cattle in 1969. He was a cutting edge and original user of Prostoglandin for synchronization. He worked with Dr. Jim Drayson on sex semen as early as 1985. He began embryo transplanting in the early 90's. He loved working with American Breeders Association (ABS) , where he had been a rep since April 1, 1986 which is over 35 years. The ranch started having Progress thru Performance bull sales in 1973 at Stockman livestock. He transferred the bull sale in 1979 to the home place. The ranches sale was the first production sale in Goshen County with guest consignors. Gordon truly embraced technology and genetic identity of cattle. Gordon is survived by his children Kerri, Shawn, Jodie and Kacey; grandchildren Kelsey Henan (Pedro Vargas), Brady Henan, Michael (Lindsy) Booth, Byron (Karah) Booth, Jennifer (Aaron) Garcia, Jamie Booth, Natalie Booth and Madison Booth; eight great grandchildren; a brother Doug(Carolyn) Booth and sister Barbara (Tom) Khongphand, and sister in law, Polly(Dave) Lehman of Bridger, Montana; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, and wife Mary Ann.
