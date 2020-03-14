Bott, George

George E. Bott Jr March 11, 2020 George E. Bott Jr, of Scottsbluff, NE, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date and will be announced. Memorials may be made in his honor to the Nebraska Veteran's Home, KCMI Radio or Emmanuel Congregational Church. Online condolences may be made by viewing George's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. George was born June 30, 1933 to George E Bott Sr & Dorothy (Schaeffer)Bott in Fort Collins, Co. He and his family moved to Nebraska in 1935 and homesteaded a farm south of Melbeta. He graduated from Gering High School in 1951. George later enlisted in the Army and served part that service in Germany. George was a life-long farmer and cattle feeder south of Melbeta. He was a member of the Volunteer Fire Department, a School Board Member and was actively involved with community events. He enjoyed driving school bus, was a score keeper for high school sports, ran the chain gang for high school football, and helping with the church Youth Group. He was a life-long member of Emmanuel Congregational Church and served as deacon and trustee for many years. George was a regular for morning coffee at Al's Caf� and could occasionally be located playing pitch in the basement of Sure Crop Chemical on rainy or snowy afternoons, for minimal amounts of cash. George enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports, fishing with his family and friends, and spent a few years traveling various places in the motorhome when he retired from farming. George married Wilma (Weinmeister) Bott on November 17, 1957 and they enjoyed 62 years of married life together. He is survived by his wife, Wilma, son Doug (Roxanne) Bott of Sheridan, WY, and their sons Adam (Meggie)Bott, Kyle(Kayla) Bott, daughter Carolyn Saunders of Erie, CO and her children Lindsay Saunders and Trevor Saunders, daughter Michele Willey of Lakeland, FL and her children Jared Willey, Tanner Willey and Travis (Alexus)Willey and their children Scarlett and Henri, daughter Linda (Michael) Cale and their children Olivia Johnson and Hannah Johnson of Simpsonville, SC. He was preceded in death by his parents, George E & Dorothy Bott, his sisters Norma Meier and Dorthy Ann Snyder and infant brother William Bott.
