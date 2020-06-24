Bott, George

George E. Bott Jr March 11, 2020 George E. Bott Jr, of Scottsbluff, NE, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020. A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020, at the West Lawn Cemetery in Gering with Pastor Garry Schick officiating. Military honors will be provided by Nebraska Army National Guard and American Legion Post No. 36. Memorials may be made in his honor to the Nebraska Veteran's Home, KCMI Radio or Emmanuel Congregational Church. Online condolences may be made by viewing George's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

