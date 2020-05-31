William A. Bottom May 28, 2020 William "Bill" A. Bottom, 93, of Scottsbluff, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at The Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. His graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff with Pastor Jeff Fiet officiating. Memorials in Bill's memory may be given to The Residency Care Center Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be made by visiting Bill's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. Bill was born June 27, 1926, at Lingle, Wyoming to Grayson and Fannie (Doegon) Bottom. He graduated from the Scottsbluff High School with the class of 1944. On June 9, 1945, he married Nelda Reece in Scottsbluff. He worked as a dispatcher for Western Nebraska Express Trucking in Scottsbluff for many years and later for Rocor Trucking in St. Joseph, Missouri for several years, retiring in 1988. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Scottsbluff, Masonic Lodge, Eastern Star, and Elks Club. He enjoyed traveling and photography. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; son, Thomas Brian Bottom; brothers, Houston, Harry, and Ernest Bottom; and sisters-in-law, Beverly Fox and Charlotte Thieman. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Bobbie (Ken) Johnson of Scottsbluff.

To send flowers to the family of William Bottom, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 2
Service
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
11:00AM
Fairview Cemetery
North Fifth Avenue
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE 69361
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.