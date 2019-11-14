Funeral services for Brenda Sue Brown, 57, will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at the Wheatland Bible Church in Wheatland, Wyoming with Pastor Jason Iacovetto officiating. Interment will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Wheatland Cemetery.
Brenda Brown passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming as a result of a cardiac arrest.
Brenda was born Wednesday, July 11, 1962 the daughter of C. H. “Chuck” and Katherine Ann “Kate” (Kugland) Brown in Torrington, Wyoming.
Brenda graduated from Wheatland High School in 1980; she participated in National Honor Society, Queen of Jobs Daughters, and many sports activities which included winning a state volleyball championship. She then attended John Brown University on a volleyball scholarship and later graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in business education in 1984. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and developed many great friendships which she cherished throughout the years. In addition, Brenda earned a Christian Ministry degree at Colorado Christian College in 1987.
Brenda was a great sports fan and supported the Wheatland Bulldogs, Wyoming Cowboys, Denver Broncos, and Colorado Rockies. She also loved young people, so coaching was a natural fit for her. She coached volleyball teams of all ages and enjoyed bonding sessions on the long bus rides. She developed strong relationships with the young people she coached, which in turn made for winning ways. Brenda also taught youngsters at Pioneer Club for many years as well. Many of the individuals she coached and taught have maintained long-term relationships with her.
Brenda was very involved in CH Brown Company, the family business, for many years. Her role as the Vice President of Operations was important to the continued success of the company.
Brenda is survived by her parents Chuck and Kate Brown; sister, Kristi K. Brown (Shawn O’Malley); aunts, Jean (John) Denham and Donna C. (Bryan) Heinz; and cousins, Katherine (Michael) Lloyd, JD Denham, Jonna Heinz, and Todd Heinz.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Cora Kugland and Charlie and Kathleen Brown.
Serving as pallbearers will be John Barrasso, MD, Jim D. Neiman, Peter Alan Weber, Darvin D. Smith, Michael Lloyd, and Martin L. Shepard.
A memorial to the Brenda S. Brown Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 789, Wheatland, Wyoming 82201 would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Platte Chapel of Wheatland are in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com
