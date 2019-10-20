Brett Wayne Hemphill, 49, of Scottsbluff, passed away at home on Friday, October 18, 2019. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. His memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Chuckwagon Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Al Wilson officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Brett was born July 9, 1970 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Wayne and Donna (Hammond) Hemphill. He received is education in Scottsbluff. He worked for Panhandle Concrete for several years prior to his accident in 1992 that left him disabled.
Brett attended the Chuckwagon Church. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and bicycle riding.
Brett is survived by his mother Donna Hemphill of Scottsbluff; sister Renae (Lonnie) Strodtman of North Platte, NE, brother Gary Hemphill (fiancée Vivyenne Grubbs) of Oshkosh, WI, sister Mechelle (Mike) Allbaugh of Scottsbluff, sister Conni (Jody) Condo of Hays, KS, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Brett was preceded in death by his father Wayne Hemphill, half-brother Robert Lynn Hemphill, and half-sister Nance Marston.
