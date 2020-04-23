Donald Leon Bronderslev April 19, 2020 Donald Leon Bronderslev, 82, of rural Angora, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport. Viewing will be held on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport from 2 5pm. Interment will be at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery in Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Donald's honor may be made in care of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made by viewing Donald's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport is entrusted with arrangements. Donald was born at the family home to Leo and Ruth (Wagoner) Bronderslev on Feb 9, 1938 and has lived there all his life. He was the third generation to raise Shorthorn cattle which he took pride in. He enjoyed farming and raising cattle. He loved to hunt and fish when time would allow. He always looked forward to and enjoyed attending gun shows and visiting with everyone. No one was a stranger no matter where he might be. When he would go to town in the summer and would see good fruits or vegetables at markets, he would always get extra and enjoyed sharing with friends and other things also, whatever it might be. When he would go to town, he never failed to bring Sis home a treat. He was a kind and loving brother. He was a member of the NRA, and a Farm Bureau member where he served on the board for many years. He is survived by his sister Gloria (Sissy) of the home; loving dogs Jake and Maggie; and also many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. He will be greatly missed!
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
824 Main Street
PO Box 361
Bridgeport, NE 69336
