Darlene Mae Brooks June 18, 2020 TORRINGTON, WYOMING....Memorial services for Darlene Mae Brooks, 91, will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the United Methodist Church with Reverend Jeff Wayland officiating. Darlene died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Community Hospital and cremation has taken place. Burial will take place in the Valley View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the United Methodist Church in Torrington. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.