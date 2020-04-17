Brooks, Samuel

Samuel Lee Brooks April 14, 2020 Samuel Lee Brooks, "Sam-I-Am", age 71, passed away at Regional West Medical Center on April 14, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Sam was born in Wheatland, Wyoming on June 16, 1948, to Chester Brooks and Sara Louise (Olson) Brooks. He enjoyed his childhood around eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska before settling near Chugwater in his teenage years. Here he met and married his wife, Nancy "Jo" Caster. Sam and Jo moved to Cheyenne where he completed his certificate to become a Radiology Technologist and then to Denver for his Nuclear Medicine endorsement. Sam quickly changed direction in his life, however, and moved to Harrison, NE to begin ranching and raising a family. Sam enjoyed ranching in several areas for 15 years and then settled outside of Lingle, WY and began re-building his Radiology career for the next 25 years before retirement due to his illness. Sam was always quick with a joke or pun and people always felt comfortable in his presence. He liked spending free time golfing and fishing with friends and family and was always ready to talk about the Broncos. Sam enjoyed passing on his wisdom about all things to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sam is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jo Brooks; his children Jennifer (Trenton) Evenson, Melissa Miller, and Chester (Jessica) Brooks; 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; and his 3 siblings. He was proceeded in death by his parents, and his older brother Steve. Graveside services will be held with family only, due to the Coronavirus restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be given to the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT) for scholarships, where Sam was a dedicated member and treasurer. These donations can be sent to the family at 3724 Buttermilk Rd., Torrington, WY 82240, they will collect the donations to give to ASRT.
