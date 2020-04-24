Brown, Connie

Connie Brown April 21, 2020 Private funeral services for Connie Brown, age 69, of Gering, Nebraska, who died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center, will be held at the home with Pastor David Henderson officiating. She was born in North Platte, Nebraska, to Kenneth and Leta (Horn) Senff on February 2, 1951. She attended North Platte Public School. On July 17, 1971, she married Terry Brown. They lived in North Platte, Nebraska, until they moved to Gering, Nebraska, in 1979. Connie and Terry lovingly raised three children. After the children were old enough, she became the office manager at Snell Services, Inc., where she worked for fifteen years. Upon retirement, she stayed home and cared for many of her grandchildren. Connie's ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren were the love of her life. She also enjoyed antiquing, crocheting, cooking, and gardening. Survivors include her husband, Terry Brown, son, Travis (Jill) Brown, daughters Tracy (David) Henderson and Trisha (Scott) Schledewitz, and grandchildren Mykayla (Jeremy) Torres (with great grandchildren Cordelia and Wesley), Elisabeth, Samantha, and Wyatt Brown, Isaiah, Alethia, Zephaniah, and Tirzah Henderson, and Kalie and Luke Schledewitz. The family is blessed to all live in this area to be close at this time of loss. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret Bending of Broomfield, Colorado, and her sisters-in-law Leta Naber of Greeley, Colorado, and Betty Senff of Tucson, Arizona, along with many nieces and nephews who loved her very much. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Barbara Beard, brother Harold Senff, sister-in-law Iris Swailes, brother-in-law Gene Naber, and her parents-in-law Harvey and Opal Brown. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
