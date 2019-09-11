MORRILL, Nebraska — Memorial services for Bruce W. Howell, 76, will be held at 1pm Monday, September 16, at the First Baptist Church in Torrington with Pastor Brian Keithline officiating. Burial will follow services in the Sheep Creek Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com . Cremation has taken place.
Bruce was born July 20, 1943 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska the son of Herbert W. and Lucille (Abraham) Howell. He attended Chalk Butte School in Sioux County Nebraska then continued his education and graduated from Torrington High School. After high school, he attended and received his Associates from Goshen County Community College. Following his schooling, Bruce resided in Sioux County and was a lifelong farmer.
Bruce was a past Sioux County Commissioner, Roosevelt Public Power District board member, a member of the Elks, Moose, Shriner’s and JC’s.
Survivors include his daughter Andrea Howell; his son Brady Howell; his granddaughter Tasha Heil; his grandsons, Phillip Hansen, Riley Hansen and Logan S. Howell; his great grandsons Anden Hansen and Axl Heil; his great granddaughters Aizley Heil and Adalyn Heil; his brother Harry (Judy) Howell; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his sister Jeananne Clingman and his wife Dessa Howell.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the Morrill Fire Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Kiowa Fire Department, Lyman Fire Department, Goshen County Search and Rescue and Scottsbluff Dive Team for their search efforts and would appreciate your memorial contributions be made to any of the above mentioned entities.
