Buehler, Wynne

Wynne W. Buehler July 1, 2020 Wynne W. Buehler, age 66, passed away at Regional West Medical Center on July 1, 2020. Cremation has taken place. The Rosary will be recited at 7 PM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Christ The King Catholic Church. A Celebration of Life will be at the church at 10:30am on July 10th. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Memorials can be sent to: Legacy of the Plains, Gering Nebraska in Wynne's name. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com Wynne was born in Scottsbluff NE to Leland Leroy and Josephine (Stoll) Buehler July 22, 1953. He received his education in Gering and graduated from WNCC in Sidney NE. Wynne married Terri Hayward in 1978. They farmed and lived for over 40 years in rural Gering. Wynne was a member of Christ the King parish and choir. He co-founded several bluegrass bands, including Green Valley Homesteaders and brought many musicians together. He led many music gatherings and performances for over 25 years. He made and repaired musical instruments. Survivors include wife of 42 years, Terri Hayward Buehler; son Keith Buehler (Sarah); daughter Emily Neeck (Brandon); grandchildren Phoenix Gibb, Saphira Olenick and Logan Buehler; mother Josephine Buehler; siblings Kent Buehler (Linda), Neil Buehler, Ann Wampler (Mark), and Catherine Margheim (Jason) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by father Leland Buehler, sister-in-law Julie Buehler, and grandparents.
