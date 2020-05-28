Burd, Betty

Betty Burd May 17, 2020 Betty June Burd passed away on May 17, 2020 at Goshen Care Center in Torrington, WY with her daughter, Connie and Granddaughter, Amber at her side. Betty was diagnosed with cancer in June 2019 and lived in her apartment at Bell Park Tower until one month prior to her death. Friends stated "I will bet she passed to heaven with a smile on her face", a reflection of her temperament even during a time of intense discomfort due to the progression of her illness. Betty enjoyed what many might consider the "simple things in life". She loved gazing out the window at natures many changes, especially the birds and squirrels that visited her yard and garden, she loved having coffee and playing Bingo with friends, she loved live music presentations, she had extraordinary compassion for all animals great and small; but more than anything, she loved her many friends and family, as they loved her. Betty was born on June 5, 1936 to Alex and Frieda (Domson) Rexius in Lyman, NE. She attended school at LaGrange, Huntley and Torrington, WY. She married Donald E Clark in 1953 and they had two children, Connie and Grant. After her marriage to Don ended, Betty met and then married her forever best friend, Eddie Burd. Their family now included Eddies five children, Rita, Pauline, Cindy, Paul and Shane. They made their home in Fort Laramie where years of fun times shaped many happy memories. After Eddie retired, they moved to Torrington. Betty is survived by her daughter, Connie (Dennis) Wiedeman of Gering, NE; her step-daughters, Rita (Justin) Shelby, of Draper, Utah, Pauline Burd of Torrington, WY, Cindy (Tom) Slusher of Chandler, AZ; Step-son, Shane (Brenda) Burd of Evanston, Wyoming; brother Harold (Mickey) Rexius, sister, JoAnn (Richard) Monger, sister-in-law, Darlene Rexius, thirteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, husband, Eddie Burd, son, Grant Clark, step-son, Paul Burd, and brother, Walter Rexius. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, family will gather to celebrate Betty's life later in June, followed by interment at the Fort Laramie Cemetery. To honor Betty's memory, those who wish may make a donation to the Senior Friendship Center in Torrington, WY; a place where Betty shared many happy times with friends.
