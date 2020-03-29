Burkhart, Gary

Gary Allen Burkhart March 17, 2020 Gary Allen Burkhart, 75, of Scottsbluff, passed away on March 17, 2020 at the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, CO. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff. A private family graveside will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Andy Griess officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Gary was born October 3, 1944 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Edward and Freda (Schmidt) Burkhart. He graduated from Mitchell High School and attended college. He considered himself a "jack of all trades." Gary served in the Army National Guard for six years. He was united in marriage to Kelly J. Keller on March 3, 1991 at Irving, Texas. Gary was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He loved music, dancing, and riding his motorcycle. Gary often would reminisce about farming/cow-calf operation, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Dad would travel many miles to be there for his family. He had a smile and bubbly personality that would light up the room. Gary will be dearly missed by all. Gary is survived by his wife Kelly; daughters Tisha Burkhart, Tina (Chris) Novak, and Tonia Burkhart; grandchildren Prestyn Novak, Morgan Parys, Brady Novak, and Naethaniel Gage; brother Daryl (Cynthia) Burkhart; nephews Levi and Mathew Burkhart; and niece Aimee Burkhart-Knoedler. Gary was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dennis Burkhart.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
3201 Avenue B
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Torrington woman, worker at children’s home, identified as first coronavirus case in Goshen County
-
13 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska bring state's total to 81
-
Health officials: No positive coronavirus cases, social distancing continues to be important
-
Scottsbluff men killed in Deuel County crash
-
More than 50 people tested for coronavirus in Panhandle since beginning of March
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.