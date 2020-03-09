Carolyn Bye March 7, 2020 Graveside services for CAROLYN BYE, 63, will be held at 2pm Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Scottsbluff, Nebraska with Charlie Horneck officiating. Carolyn passed away on March 7, 2020 at her home in LaGrange, Wyoming. Memorials may be given to the family. The casket will be closed. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com. Carolyn was born July 19, 1956 in Poteau, Oklahoma to Lillian (Battles) and Carol Cooper. Lillian later married Bea Davis who adopted Carolyn. As a kid she enjoyed camping, fishing and gardening with her mom. She also loved crocheting, crafts and her dogs which she continued to enjoy all through her life. She also continued the love of flowers with roses being her favorite. She was happy to be a member of the new LaGrange Homemakers Club where she made many good friends and participated in the events the club hosted. She met and married James Bye in 2001. He was the love of her life. Carolyn leaves behind her sisters Lula Faye Webb of Sedalia, Missouri, Sue (Bill) Bonner of Shawnee, Oklahoma, uncle Manuel (Nancy) Battles of Panama, Oklahoma, sons James (Lynette) Bye of LaGrange, Wyoming and Glen (Flo) Davis of Lyman, Nebraska. Grandchildren Mathew (Jody) Wiggins of Torrington, Wyoming, Joe (Crystal) Phillips of Ishpeming, Michigan, Anthony (Callie) Davis of Henry, Nebraska, Jim (Brittney) Palmer of Chadron, Nebraska, and Marissa Bye of Casper, Wyoming. There are also seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, her husband James Bye, brother Samuel (Joe) Battles, aunt Vada James and uncle Orville Battles.
Remembering loved ones
