C. Robert “Bob” Schwieger, age 82, beloved husband of 60 years to Ladonna L. Schwieger, nee Whittaker. Loving Father of Rob (Shannon) Schwieger. Dear Brother of Ursula McRostie and the late John Schwieger. Loving Son of the late Arthur and Anna (nee Einfalt). Passed away, surrounded by family, on October 23, 2019 at St Joseph Hospital in Joliet IL.
Born on December 5, 1936 in Scottsbluff Nebraska. He Graduated with honors from Gering (Nebraska) High School in 1955 as both an accomplished scholar and a gifted athlete. He continued his secondary education in both Nebraska and Colorado culminating in BS, MA and MFA degrees in Art and Education. He spent over forty-three years in higher education at Minot (ND) State College and Missouri Southern State College where he was the Department Chairman as well as Professor of Art and Education. After a short retirement in 2000, he returned to the classroom as an Ad Hoc Professor of Art Education at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln Nebraska. In 2012, he retired for good to become a full-time artist. He and his wife Ladonna then moved to Illinois to be closer to cherished family.
Besides his lifelong career in education, he was a gifted and prolific artist, printmaker, sign painter and master of the lost art of gold leaf. His works were shown worldwide in hundreds of exhibitions and he has dozens of pieces in permanent collections at colleges, institutions and galleries around the country.
In his spare time, besides gathering with family and friends, he was a fanatical, lifelong fan of both the St. Louis Cardinals baseball club and the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team.
All are welcome to attend a visitation on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at All Saints Lutheran Church, 13350 S LaGrange Rd, Orland Park, IL from 2:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 4:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s name at Habitat for Humanity (habitat.org). You may also leave a message on his Facebook Page at any time or Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com. 708-532-5400.
