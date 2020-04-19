Barry Deane Cable April 11, 2020 Barry Deane Cable, 71 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska died April 11, 2020 at Western Nebraska Veterans Home. A graveside services will be held at Fairview Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Naval Honor Guard at a later date. A memorial has been established for the Cable family. Online condolences can be viewed on www.dugankramer.com. He was born December 11, 1947 in Scottsbluff to Deane and Dorothy (Barry) Cable. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School and entered the U.S. Navy in 1966 and was honorably discharged in 1969. He made his home in Phoenix and later Scottsbluff. Barry was a member of the VFW. Survivors include sister Shirley King, brothers Thomas and Steve Cable; 12 cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

To plant a tree in memory of Barry Cable as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

