Barry Deane Cable April 11, 2020 Barry Deane Cable, 71 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska died April 11, 2020 at Western Nebraska Veterans Home. A graveside services will be held at Fairview Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Naval Honor Guard at a later date. A memorial has been established for the Cable family. Online condolences can be viewed on www.dugankramer.com. He was born December 11, 1947 in Scottsbluff to Deane and Dorothy (Barry) Cable. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School and entered the U.S. Navy in 1966 and was honorably discharged in 1969. He made his home in Phoenix and later Scottsbluff. Barry was a member of the VFW. Survivors include sister Shirley King, brothers Thomas and Steve Cable; 12 cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Two coronavirus cases tied to long-term care facilities in Panhandle
-
Another coronavirus case confirmed in Scotts Bluff County
-
Family of four displaced after Easter day fire
-
Coronavirus cases in the Panhandle continue to climb, 6 cases reported over the weekend
-
Kimball residents 'stronger together' despite coronavirus impact on small town
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.