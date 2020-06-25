Cabral, Jose

Jose (Joe) Cabral June 16, 2020 Jose (Joe) Cabral, 98, of Scottsbluff passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, NE. Funeral mass will be at St. Agnes at 1pm on June 29 with burial at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering following. In accordance with health guidelines, we encourage anyone attending the services to please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. He was born in Valparaiso, Zacatecas, Mexico on June 8, 1922 to Leonardo Cabral Lopez and Maria de la Luz Barrios. Among some of the jobs Joe had were working in the fields around Lyman, NE, in the mines in Butte, Montana, and for the Union Pacific from Nebraska to Oregon. One of his proudest moments was when he became a US Citizen in 1956 in Butte, Montana. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Salvador, Manuel, Alfred, and sister, Eulalia. He is survived by his sisters: Linda Zamora, Barstow, CA, and Caroline Maestas, Lincoln, NE; daughter Anita (Bill) Ames of Centennial, CO; son Angel (Janet) Cabral of Westminster, CO; granddaughter Veronica Franklin of Colorado; grandsons Eric (Candace) Cabral and Angel Cabral, Jr. both of Scottsbluff. He also leaves behind great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

