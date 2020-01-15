Cameron Dee Stewart, 87 of Ogallala, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Ogallala Community Hospital.
Cameron was born September 29, 1932, at Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Donald Redman and Beulah Evelyne (Myers) Stewart. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School with the class of 1950. In High School, he was both a terrific singer and an accomplished pianist. He attended Scottsbluff Junior College for one year.
In August of 1951, Cameron enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served as an Electronics Technician, working on aircraft radio. He also served as a basic radio instructor stationed in Memphis, San Diego, and Atsugi, Japan. It was in Memphis that Cameron met Faylene Pannell. They later married on December 11, 1953. Their union was blessed with four children; Gwen, Lynndi, Garon, and Jodi. Cameron was a devoted husband, and their marriage spanned 63 years. Following his discharge in August of 1955, Cameron attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. He graduated in January of 1959 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering.
Cameron had worked over 21 different jobs in his early life, and his work ethic proved to be inspiring. He started by selling shoes and sodas back in Scottsbluff as a youngster, to working on a road crew and in a packing plant. His first civilian electrical engineering job was with Bendix in Kansas City, MO. The family later moved to Ogallala, where Cameron worked at Goodall Electric, OEMI, and TRW. His career continued with Dutton-Lainson, where he commuted back and forth to Hastings. Cameron retired from Dutton-Lainson in June of 2000.
Cameron bought a farm between Ogallala and Brule in the mid-1970s. He considered himself a recreation farmer and loved being on the tractor. Cameron always said Nebraska was God’s land. He would do the farming, go to work, then go farm after work. Cameron was never afraid of a challenge.
Hunting and fishing were two of Cameron’s great passions, and he always liked sharing his hobbies and enjoyments with his children and grandchildren, which served only to make them more delightful. Cameron was always known as “Grandpa Cam.” He treasured family times, and everything he did revolved around that. Cameron also enjoyed time hunting artifacts, playing Monopoly, marbles, and cards with his kids and grandkids. While Cameron knew what he believed, his demeanor was gilded with a gentleness, kindness, and patience that people tended to remember him for. Cameron was a talented man who had hands that worked hard, built many things, enjoyed many hobbies, but most of all, held the hands of all those he loved, through hard or happy times, with the comfort and support that will be forever remembered. A thinker, worker, tinkerer, engineer, storyteller, corn farmer, outdoorsman, and prolific family man, Cameron Stewart left a wonderful legacy of love and example for his family.
Cameron is preceded by his parents; wife, Faylene; mother and father-in-law; and sons-in-law, Russ Falotico and Dirk Neverve; sister, Donaldine Alexenberg, and brother-in-law, Ben Alexenberg.
He is survived by his children, Gwen (Dave) McQuisten of Ogallala, Lynndi Falotico of Greeley, CO, Garon (Sherri) Stewart of Ogallala, and Jodi Neverve of Douglas, WY; six grandchildren, Eboni Merrill of Omaha, Ambri (Ted) Vogel of Bennington, Tony (Kenzie) Falotico of Clackamas, OR, Makaela Falotico of Greeley, CO, Baylee Stewart of Kearney, Payton Stewart of Omaha; three great-grandchildren, Jackson & Adeline Vogel of Bennington, and Ezekiel Falotico of Clackamas, OR, along with a niece, a nephew, and many friends.
A memorial has been established in Cameron’s memory with intent to support an Alzheimer’s research fund and Hunting With Heroes in Wyoming. Condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com.
A memorial service for Cameron will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at the Church of Christ in Ogallala with Dave McQuisten officiating. Interment of cremains will be in the Ogallala Cemetery.
A memorial book signing will be Friday, January 24th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m at Prairie Hills Funeral Home.
Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.
