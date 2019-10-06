Carolyn (Cari) Strub of Lyman, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 27th, 2019.
Cari was born in Aurora, Colorado, in June of 1943. Her father Clyde was assigned to the Pacific Theater during WWII, when Carolyn was born. Cari and her mother Irla lived with Cari’s grandparents, Grandpa and Grandma B. It was when Cari used to spend the weekends at her Grandpa and Grandma B’s home as a young girl, Grandma B started calling Carolyn “Cari.” Cari had such great memories of the times she spent with her grandparents.
Cari attended schools in Aurora until her family moved to North Glenn, Colorado, when she was a senior in High school. Cari graduated from Thorton High School Cari was voted prom queen her senior year.
Cari had such fond memories of living in Colorado. Traveling to Blue Mesa Rez and fishing with her parents, spending the weekends at her cabin outside of Florissant, Colorado, going to Bronco games with her friends (she was there for the famous Snow Bowl - Elway vs. Green Bay). She said it was so thrilling to watch Elway make his drives like he did.
Cari was married to James Strub of Denver for 25 years. James and Cari shared very precious memories together. Cari was divorced in 1995 and moved to western Nebraska. Cari worked for Kurt Manufacturing Company in Lyman for many years. This is where she met her soulmate, Randy Richards of Lyman, Nebraska. Cari ended her working career at Jirdon’s Inc. in 2002.
Cari and Randy spent the next 22 years together. They traveled the U.S., seeing and visiting many different places together. Cari’s other love of her live was her granddaughter Amanda. Amanda spent many summers together with her grandma as did Cari with grandma B. Cari and Amanda formed a very special bond that only a grandmother and granddaughter can. It will never be broken!
Cari’s passion in life was breeding, raising and showing miniature poodles. From 1984 through 2001, Cari finished eight champion miniature poodles. Cari was fortunate enough to own and show the #1 miniature poodle in the U.S. in 1989. His name was Mikel. Cari formed many friendships over the years during her showing and raising of her poodles.
To this date, Cari’s friends from the dog world are loyal and devoted friends. We will all miss Cari so very much, but she will forever be in our hearts and souls.
Cari is survived by her soulmate of 22 years, Randy Richards of Lyman. Also daughters Jazzette and Pete Grimmn of Salado, Texas, Janine Hopkins of Lyman and son Jeff Strub of Denver, Colorado.
Cari is also survived by grandkids, Amanda Eckin of Salada, Texas, Curtis Grimmn and special friend Justin of Denver, Colorado, Josh Hopkins of Denver, Colorado, Travis Buckley of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; three great-grandkids Dalainee, Reese and Piper of Salado, Texas; two brothers and one sister, Allen and Mark Copeland and Janet Copelend, of Denver, Colorado; many nieces and nephews from all over the U.S.; Cari’s very special buddies Pam Shasteen of Wheatland, Wyoming, and Jerrylynn Stull of Grants Pass, Oregon; her adopted family the Richards Clan; all of Cari’s dog friends,friends from life’s adventures and all her friends from Lyman.
A very special thank you to her adopted daughters from hospice. Cari thought the world of all of you. She also leaves behind her two special pets, Minnie Pearl, miniature poodle, and Maggie May, Calico Cat.
Cari was proceeded in death by her grandparents on both sides; Father Clyde Copeland and Mother Irla Copeland of Denver, Colorado; Uncles Chuck and Ray Kearney of Denver, Colorado; first husband, Russell Hopkins of Grand Junction, Colorado.
Cremation has taken place.
There will be a celebration of Cari’s life at a later date.
“Whatever your mind can achieve, you can achieve.”
