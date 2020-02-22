Selen L. Cawiezel February 9, 2020 Selen L. Cawiezel age 74 passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Vita Inpatient Center in Rockledge, Florida. She requested that there be no service or memorial. Selen was born July 21, 1945 to Florence and Harold Cawiezel of Morrill, Nebraska. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Morrill High School in 1963. Her college education was completed at Chadron State College where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and subsequently received her Masters of Science Degree in Education. Her career in education included teaching art and physical education; coaching track, volleyball, cheer leading, and drill team in Bridgeport, Ne, Chadron, NE, Rochester, MN, and Butler Community College in El Dorado, KS. Major Cawiezel began her military career in July 1980 when she attended Officer Training School at Lackland AFB, San Antonio, TX. She served 12 years in the Air Force working in the specialties of Disaster Preparedness and Air Base Operability. Her assignments included tours of duty at Mountain Home AFB, ID, Lindsey Air Station, Wiesbaden AB, Germany, 12th Air Force Headquarters, Bergstrom AFB, TX, and Air Combat Command Headquarters at Langley AFB, VA. She is survived by her sister Beverly (Larry) Winchell of Rocklin, CA; Nephews, Ward Winchell of Sacramento, CA, and Scott (Teresa) Winchell of Roseville, Ca. She was preceded in death by her father Harold Cawiezel, mother Florence Cawiezel Hickey, and Stepfather Dorm Hickey.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Heartland Expressway likely to see some expansion during 2021
-
Scottsbluff woman charged with attempted assault
-
Police arrest Scottsbluff man after high-speed pursuit
-
Got $400,000? That is the asking price for Chimney Rock Golf Course
-
23-year-old Columbus man killed when he is thrown from his vehicle on Highway 30
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is based on word count. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, please contact us at 308-632-9040 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.