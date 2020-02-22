Selen L. Cawiezel February 9, 2020 Selen L. Cawiezel age 74 passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Vita Inpatient Center in Rockledge, Florida. She requested that there be no service or memorial. Selen was born July 21, 1945 to Florence and Harold Cawiezel of Morrill, Nebraska. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Morrill High School in 1963. Her college education was completed at Chadron State College where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and subsequently received her Masters of Science Degree in Education. Her career in education included teaching art and physical education; coaching track, volleyball, cheer leading, and drill team in Bridgeport, Ne, Chadron, NE, Rochester, MN, and Butler Community College in El Dorado, KS. Major Cawiezel began her military career in July 1980 when she attended Officer Training School at Lackland AFB, San Antonio, TX. She served 12 years in the Air Force working in the specialties of Disaster Preparedness and Air Base Operability. Her assignments included tours of duty at Mountain Home AFB, ID, Lindsey Air Station, Wiesbaden AB, Germany, 12th Air Force Headquarters, Bergstrom AFB, TX, and Air Combat Command Headquarters at Langley AFB, VA. She is survived by her sister Beverly (Larry) Winchell of Rocklin, CA; Nephews, Ward Winchell of Sacramento, CA, and Scott (Teresa) Winchell of Roseville, Ca. She was preceded in death by her father Harold Cawiezel, mother Florence Cawiezel Hickey, and Stepfather Dorm Hickey.

