Cecil W. Sinner, 93, of Mitchell, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Cremation has taken place at his wishes. Private family inurnment will be at a later date at Caldwell Cemetery. Online memorials may be made by viewing his memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
Cecil is survived by his daughter; 2 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; and 2 brothers.
Cecil is preceded in death by his wife and oldest brother.
Cecil will be missed. Goodbye dad and grandpa!