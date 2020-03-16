Chappell, Douglas

Douglas Samuel Chappell March 11, 2020 Douglas Samuel Chappell, 84, of Scottsbluff, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home. A truly gracious man has left our midst, and our love for him has left us lonely and broken hearted. He touched so many lives during his time on Earth, and his passing has left such a void in the lives of his family and many friends. But we are comforted by the knowledge that he is joyful in Paradise in the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Bridgman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. His obituary may be viewed online at www.bridgmanfuneral home.com where condolences may be left for the family. A memorial has been established in Doug's name to the Scottsbluff High School Counseling Department, General Scholarship Fund. Visitation will be held at Bridgman Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, March 18th, from 4-7 pm. At his request, cremation will take place with inurnment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Scottsbluff First United Methodist Church, with Pastors Craig Collins and Curt Holzworth officiating. In an attempt to provide safety and comfort to those who would like to share in this celebration, the service will be scheduled at a later date. Doug was born on June 23, 1935, in Lincoln to Ralph Heaton and Josephine (Rollings Pierce) Chappell. Doug had the adventure of living in a number of different places with his family as he grew: Lincoln, NE; Springfield, MO; Hastings, NE; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Manitou Springs, CO; Potter and Sidney, NE are all places that he called home prior to moving to Scottsbluff, NE. While attending Scottsbluff High School, Doug was active in basketball, band, and Student Council. He was also president of Key Club, a member of National Honor Society, and attended Cornhusker Boys' State. Doug was graduated from Scottsbluff High School with the class of 1953. He remained active with his high school reunion committee and thoroughly enjoyed the monthly meetings at the local Runza restaurant. Doug continued his educational career by earning an Associate of Science Degree from Scottsbluff Junior College (WNCC) in 1955, a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (class of 1957), and his Master of Education in Educational Guidance from the University of Wyoming in 1966. Lifelong learning was accomplished through additional graduate hours earned from CSC, UNK, OSU, and UNL. As a student, two of his greatest talents and passions were band and basketball. He played cornet in the Scottsbluff High School Band, Scottsbluff City Band, Gering City Band, Scottsbluff College Band, and the University of Nebraska Marching Band. His refurbished cornet and eventual new trumpet extended his playing career to include present membership in the Gering City Band and the WNCC Concert Band. Doug was a talented basketball player and proud member of the Scottsbluff High School basketball team. He continued his playing career at Scottsbluff College (WNCC) and was an All-Conference player (Nebraska Junior College and Empire Conferences). He went on to fill the role of Assistant Basketball Coach at Scottsbluff High School and Scottsbluff College. Over the years, Doug faithfully attended all contests to cheer on the Bearcats. He must have liked to revisit his coach and referee days, as he was often heard loudly filling those roles from the bleachers. Doug was married to his wife of 59 years, Jodene Kuxhaus, on December 22, 1957. From this union was born a daughter, Cori. Doug began his 37 year employment at Scottsbluff Public Schools as a mathematics instructor, transitioned into guidance counseling and eventually became the Director of Counseling at Scottsbluff High School. He kept his math skills sharp by joining the WNCC adjunct faculty as a mathematics instructor. Doug was a life member of Elks Lodge #1367, The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Alumni Association and The University of Wyoming Alumni Association. He was a retired member of the National Education Association, the Nebraska State Education Association, the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics as well as a charter member of the Scottsbluff Morning Kiwanis Club. Doug was an active member of Plymouth Congregational Church, where he sang in the choir under the direction of his wife and later, his daughter. His love of singing led him to provide music at many weddings and funerals, and eventually to become a part of the Riversong Chancel Singers. Times were always better with Doug aroundalways. His extreme sense of humor and ability to regale us with his many stories and opinions brought laughter and brightened every moment. Doug lived his faith through the kind demeanor and selflessness that was evident as he consistently put others' needs and comfort before his own. He was so full of life; his favorite pastimes were watching the Huskers, attending Bible Study and coffee groups with his dear friends, and studying family history. His passionate and well-written letters to the editor will be sorely missed by many. Survivors include his daughter, Cori Taedter and grandson, Brendan Taedter both of Scottsbluff; sister Mary Jo Menelle of Mt. Prospect, IL; brother-in-law Walter Schaffer of Bayard and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Jodene; sisters Ruth Maupin and Jean Keys Poole; brother Kenneth Pierce; sisters-in-law Shirley Schaffer and Georgia Pierce; and brothers-in-law Donald Menelle and George Poole.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
2104 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
