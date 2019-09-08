Charleen A. Herboldsheimer, age 92, of Potter, NE passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Potter.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, September 11th in the Prairie West Church in Potter with Pastor Betsy Galloway-Carew officiating. Burial will follow in the Potter Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Tuesday from 1-7:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made in Charleen’s name to the Tree Project at the Potter Cemetery or the Prairie West Church. You may view Charleen’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Charleen’s care and funeral arrangements.
Charleen Alice (Fenstrom) Herboldsheimer was born September 4, 1927 at her parent’s home in Bushnell, NE, the second of three daughters of Charles Edward and Alice (Broehl) Fenstrom. She attended K-12 at District 6 in Bushnell, NE graduating valedictorian of the class of 1945. She attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln on a Regent’s scholarship and taught school for three years.
She married Floyd Edwin Perry in 1948 and divorced in 1971. On September 1, 1972 she married Wesley Herboldsheimer. They moved from the ranch east of Bushnell to an acreage east of Potter in 1976.
She worked for Wm. Hagemeister Grain Company, Kimball Coop Oil Association, Western Nebraska Observer, Fisher-Abramson Associates, and Kimball County Farm Bureau and was a Program Clerk for the Kimball County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service for ten years. She was a member of the Potter United Methodist Church.
Charleen is survived by one sister Evelyn Dickinson of Medford, OR, three nieces, four nephews, two step-daughters and extended family members.
Charleen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wesley, two brothers-in-law, a sister Clara May Bawlin and one step-daughter Donna Haase.
