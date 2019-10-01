September 12, 1957 to September 28, 2019
Charles Robert Curry, age 62, died surrounded by family on September 28, 2019. His memorial service will be held, Friday, October 4th at the First Wyoming United Presbyterian Church in Torrington, Wyoming at 10:30 a.m. Cremation has taken place and a reception will follow the service at The Cottonwood Country Club.
Charles “Chuck” Curry, was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Robert and Willene Schaneman Curry. He was married to Debra Ann Potts Curry on August 26, 1977. Together they had two children, Grant Robert Curry and Craig William Curry.
Chuck and Debbie started their married life farming and ranching until Chuck became an agent with Farm Bureau Financial Services in Torrington, Wyoming where he was an agent for 31-years.
Chuck enjoyed golfing, fly fishing, hunting, reading, and spending time with his family and friends. His family and friends will always remember him for being humble and kind.
He is survived by his wife Debbie, son Grant (Ashley) Curry, grandchildren Owen and Reed Curry, son Craig Curry, grandchildren Connor and Demi Curry, nephew/adopted son, Brad Wiegel, Mother Willene Curry, sister Tracy (Mark) Hergert, sister-in-law Sandy Ronne, mother-in-law Jo Bedsaul, and nephews, Spencer (Chrissy) and Holden (Emmy) Hergert, and nieces Tia Potts, Tess (Travis) Young, Chelsey (Aaron) Steinberg, and Darcy Ronne, and his beloved dog Ada.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Curry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Waggin’ Tails Animal Shelter.
