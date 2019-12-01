Cindy Lynn (Jaquess) Warren passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family. Cremation has been held and at Cindy’s request, no services will be held. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Cindy’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences for the family. The services for Cindy have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.
Cindy was born to Patricia and Don Jaquess in Chicago, IL, on May 14, 1963. She was raised in the south in Memphis and Mississippi. She married Ken Warren in 1979 and they were married for 34 years and had three children together, Rusty, Justin and Patricia. They divorced in 2015 and she has been with the love of her life, Robbie Willson, ever since.
She had many, many friends, all of whom she cherished, as they cherished her. She loved playing pool and drinking beer, and played with the pool league for many years.
She is survived by her life partner Robbie, children Rusty, Justin and Patricia, sisters Margie and Tina, and eight grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother Nicky.
