Clough, Sharon

Sharon Lee Clough July 2, 2020 Sharon Lee Clough, 84 of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully on Thursday July 2, 2020 at the Hospice House in Olathe, KS. Sharon (Shran) was born May 5, 1936 in Gering, NE to Walter Morris and Gertrude Lane Morris. Sharon was the oldest of 5 children. She married Jack Clough on June 10th 1952 and they had 3 children. Sharon worked for Gold Bond and Mor-Valu Stamp Company for several years. She then went to work in the Women's Department at Herbergers and retired after 15 years of service. Sharon never met a stranger; she spent her life trying to help others. She loved the Lord and told everyone she met what He meant to her. "I am convinced and sure of this very thing, that He Who began a good work in you will continue until the day of Jesus Christ, developing and perfecting and bringing it to full completion in you," Philippians 1:6 She is survived by two children Shelly (Bruce) Schumaker of Olathe and Dusty (Julie) Clough of Scottsbluff. She is also survived by 3 sisters Randy Hauck of Gering; Ginger Brasuell of Gering; Jill Morris of Scottsbluff; and 1 brother Jack Morris of Deadwood, SD. She has 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack, and her son Kim. Funeral services will be held Friday July 17th at 10:00 am at New Beginnings Church of the Nazarene in Scottsbluff with Pastor Cliff Transmeier officiating. Memorials may be made to New Beginnings Church in Scottsbluff. Romans 8:38-39: For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord. Proverbs 31:31: Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.