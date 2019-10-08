Clyde “Gene” Eugene Staab, 78, of Morrill, passed away Sunday, Oct 6, 2019. At his request, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Gene’s honor be made in care of Morrill Fire Department. Online condolences may be made by viewing Gene’s memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is entrusted with arrangements.
Gene was born Dec 19, 1940 in Morrill, NE to Floyd and Naomi (Watson) Staab. He lived in Seattle for a few years working at a papermill, then worked a short time in Indiana before moving back to Morrill and starting a roofing business. He roofed in the surrounding area for about 40+ years. After retirement, he continued to work at Fillingham’s tending cattle and various other jobs for about another 5-7 years. He was a member of the VFW in Morrill and loved working in his own yard.
He is survived by his wife Pati; sons Paul and Tim; daughters Robin and Angela Susanne; brother Ted (Delores) Staab of Seattle, WA; sisters Janice Hubbs of Windsor, CO and Beverly Swanson of IN, and Pamela Hanson of Spearfish, SD; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
His parents, wife Rose, infant daughter Melissa, brother Donald and infant grandson Nathan all preceded him in death.
