Colonel Kenneth R. Love, U.S. Army (Retired), received his final orders, 11/26/19 and reported to heaven’s gates for duty.
After serving in uniform for 37 years, the Colonel, age 90, passed away peacefully with his loving daughter Lori by his side. This man was an inspiration to all, and the world is a poorer place with his departure. Rest easy, Colonel, you have earned it. Full obit to follow.
